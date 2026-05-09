South Africa targets Chinese market with growing agricultural trade

South Africa’s agricultural sector is gaining increasing access to China’s market, signaling a significant shift from the country’s historical reliance on raw materials and mineral exports.

In recent years, shipments of citrus, apples, and avocados have steadily increased, highlighting the sector’s expanding role in trade and economic growth. At the same time, the government is moving to strengthen livestock exports by tackling foot-and-mouth disease, ensuring that both crop and animal products can meet international standards and reach new markets.

Foot-and-mouth disease

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen highlighted the government’s strategy to vaccinate all South African cattle against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), following a recent outbreak in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces that temporarily restricted livestock exports.

“Argentina went through a similar process and is now free of foot-and-mouth disease, which opened 94 markets for them,” Steenhuisen said. “That is why we are determined to make our strategy work and ensure it delivers results.”

“What they are continuously asking us to do is to show what measures we are taking, and we are taking concrete steps to meet those expectations,” he added.

Economic ties between South Africa and China

The expansion is expected to strengthen economic ties between South Africa and China. Beyond trade, the countries are collaborating on technical matters such as phytosanitary standards, animal health, and disease control.

“As trade continues to strengthen this relationship, more opportunities for cooperation between our countries will follow,” Steenhuisen noted.

Logistical constraints

However, logistical constraints, particularly at ports, remain a challenge, with Steenhuisen noting that meeting international demand requires infrastructure that is fit for purpose.

“Once we open up the ports and improve efficiency, I believe we’ll see a massive expansion.”

Agriculture also plays a critical role in job creation. Steenhuisen explained that every hectare of apple or citrus production generates more than one job, highlighting the importance of expanding employment opportunities.

The expansion of South African agriculture into China comes at an opportune time, as Beijing has implemented a zero-tariff policy on a range of South African agricultural goods.

Combined with strengthened biosecurity measures and growing crop and livestock exports, the policy is expected to provide a significant boost to the sector, helping South Africa increase trade, create jobs, and strengthen its position in one of the world’s largest markets.

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