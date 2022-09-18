Aggrieved Zwane in Bafana crossroads

News reaching Sunday World is that Themba Zwane has been advised not to honour the Bafana Bafana call up for two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana in this coming Fifa calendar week.

The called-up Bafana Bafana players are set to assemble and converge for camp tomorrow.

This comes as Zwane was left unhappy by national team coach Hugo Broos’s comments, who previously said he did not need the Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder when he took over in May last year on a five-year deal.

The former Cameroon coach said he was trying to cut down the age limit in the Bafana squad, saying the squad that failed to qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon needed to be refreshed.

Despite that, Zwane was still performing well for his club, but Broos maintained his stance that he was not going to need him in the Afcon

qualifiers for the 2024 and those of the 2026 World Cup due to his age.

However, Zwane, who previously said that he was not bothered by being left out, has finally been called up by Broos for these friendly matches on September 24 against Leone Stars and four days later against Botswana, with all taking place at FNB Stadium.

The last time Zwane was part of the Bafana squad was in March last year under Molefi Ntseki, in the side that drew with Ghana at FNB Stadium and lost 2-0 to Sudan.

