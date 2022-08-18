All is not well as hit telenovela ‘DiepCity’ nears end of the road

Many viewers and fans of DiepCity have been left shocked and defeated after Black Brain Pictures announced that Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela’s contract has not been renewed, but all good things come to an end.

The production house issued a statement on Thursday announcing that the telenovela will be canned after two years on air.

Black Brain Pictures creative director, Mandla Ngcongwane, said DiepCity is one of the best-performing shows on the competitive 8.30pm TV slot.

“DiepCity fans have played a big role in the success of the show over the past two years, and we are thankful for their support,” said Ngcongwane.

The telenovela featured big names in the entertainment industry including Hamilton Dhlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso and Thandeka Dawn King. It also introduced new thespians, like Nompumelelo Vilakazi, who won the hearts of the viewers.

DiepCity received 17 nominations for the Royalty Soapie Awards 2021 and nine nominations for the SA Film and Television Awards 2022, and has won the outstanding drama award, among others.

Black Brain Pictures executive director, Mpumelelo Nhlapho, said the production house has lined up a host of new shows.

“We have a slew of new, exciting shows in the pipeline that we are developing with our broadcast partners and we cannot wait to share them with our viewers,” said Nhlapho.

