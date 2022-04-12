Bantwana gearing up for World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia

South Africa’s Under-17 national women’s team, Bantwana, reported for camp at the weekend in preparation for the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Friday.

Head coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s charges have had a challenging weekend working on their fitness levels while braving the cold and wet conditions in Johannesburg over the last few days, according to Safa Media.

Bantwana will be looking to display some beautiful football when they face the east Africans and will be pushing for victory in the home leg before heading to Ethiopia for the second leg in May.

Dludlu is determined to lead Bantwana to their fourth Fifa Under-17 World Cup and will be looking to improve on their 2018 performance in Uruguay.

“We have had a challenging weekend with the bad weather, but we have managed to work mainly on the players’ fitness levels,” said Dludlu.

“We are hoping to spend the rest of the week concentrating on how we will approach the match against Ethiopia. We have done all the theory over the weekend through our video sessions, but we need to put all the theory into practice on the pitch.”

Bantwana will host Ethiopia at Wits Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm and the match will be live on SABC Sport.

The Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Shifaah Hoosen (Safa Academy, Western Cape); Kgomotso Musimago (Kempton Park FC, Gauteng); Casey Gordon (JVW Ladies, Gauteng)

Defenders: Mpho Dlamini (Kempton Park FC, Gauteng); Portia Masilela (Springs Home Sweepers, Gauteng); Adrielle Mibe (Wits Juniors, Gauteng); Geneva Jaftha (Vasco Da Gama, Western Cape); Ntando Phahla (Sunflower WFC, KwaZulu-Natal); Motshegwe Gositang (University of Johannesburg, Gauteng); Nonzuzo Buthelezi (Edendale High School, KwaZulu-Natal)

Midfielders: Kutlwano Maphane (Mito Stars, Gauteng); Kananelo Taiwe (Richmond United, Northern Cape); Mpho Nkadimeng (High Performance Centre, Gauteng); Mmabatho Mogale (High Performance Centre, Gauteng); Olwethu Sosibo (Edendale High School, KwaZulu-Natal); Resego Masibi (Tswelelang DE Scorpion, North West); Masabatha Mothapo (Axias FC, Free State); Daniella Segall (University of Cape Town, Western Cape); Sibongakonke Mzobe (Lindelani Ladies, KwaZulu-Natal); Nomphelo Yakuphi (Copperbelt Ladies, Limpopo); Asanda Mchunu (Edendale High School, KwaZulu-Natal); Ayanda Mkhize (Durban Ladies WFC, KwaZulu-Natal)

Strikers: Khutso Mogano (High Performance Centre, Gauteng); Gugu Dhlamini (High Performance Centre, Gauteng); Mothladi Ponatshego (Safa Frances Baard, Northern Cape)

