Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis voted Africa’s top women’s coach

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was the toast of the show at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony on Thursday night, winning Africa’s Coach of the Year in the women’s football category.

Ellis, who has been at the top of her game, has now won the accolade for the third time in a row. This as Banyana prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco on Saturday evening.

Congratulations to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis for being named the 2022 Coach of the Year (WOMEN) 🇿🇦💚💛 3️⃣ SUCCESSIVE TIMES! 💪#CAFAwards2022 #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/lNhv9ITmnS — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 21, 2022

Also making Mzansi proud at the awards ceremony was Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team which walked away with CAF Women’s Club of the Year award after a successful season.

Congratulations @SundownsLadies for being crowned the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ CAF Club of the YEAR👆 Congratulations #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL Champions🌍 Yet another milestone!

Well done and let’s go for more gold 🏆#CAFAwards2022 #SundownsLadies pic.twitter.com/1dq1pYPzpF — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) July 21, 2022

🇸🇳 Player of the Year 🤝 🇿🇦 Coach of the Year. 🐐x 2 #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/2cQ3VD8MrA — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 21, 2022

