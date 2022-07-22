E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis voted Africa’s top women’s coach

By Coceka Magubeni

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was the toast of the show at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony on Thursday night, winning Africa’s Coach of the Year in the women’s football category.

Ellis, who has been at the top of her game, has now won the accolade for the third time in a row. This as Banyana prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco on Saturday evening.

Also making Mzansi proud at the awards ceremony was Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team which walked away with CAF Women’s Club of the Year award after a successful season.

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.