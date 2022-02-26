Billiat scores at the death to hand Amakhosi 3 points against Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat broke the deadlocked bringing Amakhosi back to winning ways when he scored a late winner to hand the Soweto giant 1-0 victory over Baroka in a DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last night.

In the early exchanges, the visitors had the lion’s share of chances to punish their opponents with Billiat and Keagan Dolly failing to get one past Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke while towards the end of the stanza it was Baroka’s turn, they came out of their shell testing keeper Brendon Petersen on numerous instances.

Chiefs and moreso Billiat broke the hoodoo of not having scored in all their matches since last year as midfielder Lebogang Manyama returned to action after an injury-induced hiatus towards the end of last season.

The match was marred by a short-lived drama when the lights went out and the match was delayed for about two minutes, then power was once again restored for referee Philangenkosi Khumalo to restart the first half.

With the clock ticking towards last 30 minutes of the proceedings, Evidence Makgopa’s on target attempt hit the upright and bounced back into play, thus saving Chiefs the blushes.

This league match was Chiefs’ last ahead of next Saturday’s Soweto derby with Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium while Bucs are away to Eswatini side Royal Leopards in CAF Confederation Cup at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga tonight at 6pm.

Before this game, the two teams had met 12 times, Baroka won twice and Chiefs four times and the other six were draws.

The Glamour Boys suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to their cup competition nemesis TS Galaxy, leading to the Soweto giants early exit in Nedbank Cup last 32 round, a result that led to Chiefs fans calling for coach Stuart Baxter’s sacking. They were also held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City two weeks ago.

Chiefs was looking to complete a league double over Baroka after their first round 2-1 victory at FNB Stadium earlier in the season.

Other Premiership results

Yesterday: Chippa United 2, Marumo Gallants 3; Sekhukhune United 0, Swallows 1.

