Boity’s foundation aims to help GBV victims

Johannesburg- While the world and the country battles against the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa is also in a fight against against gender-based violence.

Statistics show that, it is between 25% to 40% of South African women who have experienced sexual or physical abuse in their lifetime.

As the country is still on it’s 16 days of Activism of no abuse against women and children, reality TV star and rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo has announced that her foundation will extend a hand to help victims of gender-based violence.

Thulo took to Instagram to say, her foundation, Boity Thulo Foundation is shifting focus as it will offer shelter and support for the victims in her town of birth, Potchetstroom.

“Having assisted many individuals and causes during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now turning our attention to a more substantial, permanent cause in Boity’s town of origin in the North West province,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The intention behind the foundation was always to assist women and children, the focus of which will be concentrated on those affected by abuse or violence. The North West province has the highest rate of sexual violence perpetrated against women and is second only to the Eastern Cape with regards to physical violence. There is a desperate need for these women to receive support and care,” she added.

