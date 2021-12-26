Check out celebs who ventured into business this year

Johannesburg- 2021 has been an unpleasant year for most of our celebs, from having their gigs cancelled due to lockdown regulations.

Most of them saw a need to venture into business, here’s a list of some of your favourites who are into business now.

Makhadzi, the Limpopo musician signed an R120 million contract with Kickssportswear and later on launched her sneakers called Kokovha sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa)

Artist of the decade, Cassper Nyovest did not only launch his sneaker brand, but he also ventured into the alcohol business as well.

His alcohol is called Billiato whilst his sneakers are named, Root of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu, joined the masses and started selling eggs and live chickens, which seemed to be doing pretty well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

Boity Thulo, also launched her alcohol range, BT Signature which was questioned by many people because of its price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

SA’s best female DJ, DJ Zinhle also started her hair range.

Hairmajesty is a hair by DJ Zinhle, it includes a premium hair range of weaves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIR MAJESTY by DJ ZINHLE (@hairmajesty_by_djzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIR MAJESTY by DJ ZINHLE (@hairmajesty_by_djzinhle)

Actress and media personality Thando Thabethe opened her first physical store in Dainfern Square, North of Johannesburg.

In 2017, the 947 Drive with Thando presenter launched Thabooty’s, an underwear and shapewear brand, which has been selling online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

To read more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author