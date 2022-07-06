EFF to shine light on corruption as it celebrates ninth anniversary

The EFF is planning to intensify the battle for land expropriation without compensation and nationalisation of mines, party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said on Wednesday, noting that the party will also continue to fight corruption.

Speaking to Sunday World ahead of the party’s ninth-year anniversary celebrations later this month, Thambo reminisced on EFF’s track record and said it has achieved major victories since it was established.

“The EFF labour and gender desks have recorded wins for workers in different factories and [it] is [also] at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence in courts, homes, and rural areas,” Thambo said.

“The EFF’s greatest achievement in the last nine years since its formation is the fight against anti-black racism and the continued disregard of black lives. The EFF has stood against the abuse of black people here in South Africa, from Senekal to Phoenix, corporate racism from Clicks and H&M, or global racist occurrences such as George Floyd’s murder, where the EFF confronted the US embassy.

“We have been fighting for black people, and in defence of Africans even when it has not been fashionable.

“We are honoured, to have been able to serve the interests of the poorest of the poor who have, election after election, put their faith in the EFF as the primary defence of their interests.”

Thambo added that the party is wounded by the crimes that have been practised against senior members of the party.

“Crime is a scourge in South African society that [even] members and leaders of the EFF are not immune to. We are hurt by the general lawlessness and criminality that confronts our people.

“As things stand, the criminal acts against EFF leaders seem orchestrated and deliberate. We will, however, not fuel speculation that it is politically motivated until we can give credence to such claims.”

The ninth-year anniversary celebrations will be held at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Free State on July 30.

Thambo said: “The EFF found it significant to host the anniversary in this province to expose the depth of corruption and squalor our people live in, in what is popularly known as the City of Roses.”

