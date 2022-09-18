Families shattered and angry after 19 pupils and 2 adults die in accident

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education school transport programme has come under sharp focus after 19 pupils lost their lives sitting in the back of a bakkie while travelling from school.

At least 21 people, including the 19 children, died when the bakkie they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the N2 on Friday between Uphongolo and Itshelejuba. The accident has left the deceased and the hospitalised victims’ families traumatised and reeling with anger.

Khumbulani Dludla, a family member of two pupils whose young lives were tragically lost during the accident, cannot believe what happened.

“The loss is unbearable and as a family we are still shocked and lost for words. Losing two children under such tragic circumstances is a bitter pill to swallow.

“We just need answers as to what happened,” said the distraught Dludla, speaking to Sunday World yesterday.

He said when the two left in the morning on that fateful day, little did the family know it would be the last time they saw the children.

“The other one is my brother’s daughter and the youngest is my cousin’s second born. They were about the same age, around 10 or 11 years.

“The painful part is that their parents are working in separate areas. One is in Pietermaritzburg and the other in Nongoma. We had to break the news to them when they started making enquiries following news reports. They are shattered,” he said.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but according to Uphongolo mayor Velephi Sikhosana, the truck lost control and collided with the school children’s bakkie, which was parked on the side of the road.

Paramedics are said to have spent more than six hours at the accident scene trying to extricate the bodies from the wreckage.

The accident took place just three weeks after Equal Education members told the KZN legislature there was a need to revisit the pupil transport policy and look at the programme’s implementation. The lobby group also advocated for more financial resources for the pupil transport programme.

KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi wouldn’t answer questions on the problem of the scholar transport policy in KZN after it emerged that the pupils were cramped in a bakkie.

“But we can’t be insensitive on this matter because parents lost their children,” said Mahlambi.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula expressed shock and said an investigation would be conducted by the Road Management Corporation to ensure those responsible face the music if there had been recklessness.

“We have come to know with great sadness of the horrific accident, which claimed the lives of multiple scholars who were on their way back from school on Friday afternoon.

“Most of the victims are school-going children, making this more heartbreaking.

“I send my condolences to the families of all the victims,” said Mbalula.

A man believed to be the driver of the truck is reported to have handed himself over to the police and will appear in court tomorrow.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author