Family asks Public Protector to probe medical ‘negligence’

A North West family has approached the office of the Public Protector to probe allegations of negligence against healthcare workers at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp, which allegedly led to the death of their 62-year-old matriarch. Minah Ramatlotlo died on June 18 from complications caused by chronic renal failure.

Her family claims that the hospital ignored their pleas for assistance, alleging that the facility deliberately neglected Ramatlotlo after refusing to reinsert a medical port for her dialysis to assist her in her battle with renal failure.

Ramatlotlo passed away weeks after the hospital reportedly refused to provide her with treatment, fearing they would be held responsible if the requested treatment led to her death.

In his complaint, family spokesperson Jacobus Hennings outlines the family’s main concerns.

“The case concerns the withdrawal of life-sustaining dialysis on May 17, 2026. The hospital and the department continued withholding the ethics committee report that they refused to share with the family.

This also includes the removal and refusal to reinsert the essential dialysis access port to the late Ms Ramatlotlo.”

According to Hennings, the hospital also failed to implement confirmed ministerial and director-general intervention on June 4, 2026, which the family had sought previously.

Hennings has since written to the public protector, the national police commissioner, and the national director of public prosecutions, requesting investigations into the provincial and national departments of health.

The family spokesperson also requested an immediate registration of a culpable homicide case (SAPS), criminal investigation and prosecutorial oversight (NDPP), and investigation into maladministration and constitutional violations (Public Protector), where he said that the matter is not for preliminary inquiry or informal noting but a reportable death with prima facie elements of criminal negligence.

“This is not an administrative oversight. It is a failure of governance, a collapse of accountability.

“A death following a documented chain of state decisions and omissions. The question is not whether something went wrong; it is how this was allowed to continue until death occurred.”

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said they were aware of Ramatlotlo’s case.

He told Sunday World that the treating team at the hospital had explained to the family “the medical rationale for the safest treatment option in the patient’s best interests”.

“Thus, based on the explanation from the province, the treatment or care provided to the patient, considering the health condition, was evidence-based, medically appropriate, and prioritised the patient’s safety.”

Ramatlotlo was laid to rest in Potchefstroom in the North West yesterday.