Inside the InSeta student fund crisis

A R376-million student bursary scheme meant to open the door to higher education for poor and disadvantaged students was hit by delayed payments, unpaid accommodation providers, unresolved student debt and emergency rescue measures, according to an internal Inseta report.

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