Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer to be reported to council – Thobane

Advocate Malesela Teffo’s instructing attorney, Thabiso Thobane, is expected to lay a complaint against Kelly Khumalo’s legal representative Magdalene Moonsamy.

Thobane told the media at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday that they would report Moonsamy to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for defeating the ends of Justice.

Moonsamy threatened they would take action after it was revelealed in court that a witness would testify that Khumalo was the one who accidentally shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Said Thobane: “What Moonsamy did is not right. Legal practitioners cannot go and argue in the media and do all these things. It is unethical and it deserves the attention of the LPC. Furthermore, whatever action she wants to take is an attempt to threaten our witnesses. It will put witnesses in a bad position and they might not even come to testify. Whatever she is saying, is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice.”

According to Thobane the matter should not be argued by Moonsamy via the media as it is still before court.

“Remember, this issue is still in court. I am not going to comment a lot about it. We said we will call a witness. It is not advocate Teffo (making the allegation) we said we will call a witness. When she comes out saying that the witness will pull back,” said Thobane.

Teffo, on Wednesday, also alleged that the revolver came with Longwe Twala, who is the son of musician Sipho “Chicco” Twala. Longwe is also the former lover of Kelly’s sister, Zandi Khumalo.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the residence of his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26, 2014.

