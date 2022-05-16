Komphela has been sidelined… why?

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba was vocal in his criticism of structures within Safa, and he also took a pot shot at the way the technical team of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns has been configured.

Mashaba was speaking at the botched launch of Ria Ledwaba’s Safa presidential campaign. He is a staunch supporter of Ledwaba and has encouraged the veteran administrator to challenge the incumbent president Danny Jordaan for the presidential hot-seat in next month’s election.

The former Bucs defender and other former players and coaches want legends to play a major role in the bigger structures of South African football.

“If you look at Sundowns, what is happening there? Fine, they are winning everything. And I want you to write this. I am not afraid to say it. Look at the three coaches, one is a former national team coach [Steve Komphela] and there is Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena but Steve is being put on the side. What does that say to you?” said Mashaba.

“There is something wrong. There is something fishy going on. I don’t say Steve should be at the top because he was the national team coach. Right now they are out of the CAF Champions League because they never use the experience that Steve got with the national team and coaching various junior teams.

“The Sundowns team is by far the best team in the country at the moment. But their players are not even in the national team. There is no communication, the legends are not available to guide, assist and communicate with the national team and vice-versa. And Steve is a national team legend and it would have made things very easy. This cannot be right.”

Sundowns beefed up their coaching team after Pitso Mosimane resigned and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020. They appointed Komphela to work alongside joint head coaches Mngqithi and Mokwena.

The trio continued where Mosimane left off by dominating SA football.

The Brazilians were not available to comment on Mashaba’s utterances as they were preparing for their final league match against Stellenbosch FC.

