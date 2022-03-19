Sky’s the limit for Sundowns’ defender Khuliso Mudau

One of the players in the PSL’s DStv Premiership whose star is fast rising is Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Johnson “Sailor” Mudau.

The lanky lad from Musina in Limpopo is modest about his new-found fame since joining Masandawana two seasons ago from Black Leopards while Lidoda Duvha were still in the elite Premiership. Before then he played for National First Division side JDR Stars and Magesi FC in the third tier ABC Motsepe League.

Before yesterday’s needle African Champions League group stage encounter against Egyptian and African champions Al Ahly, Mudau, 26, had featured in only two matches in the continental inter-club competition.

“I don’t regard myself as a star performer as such, a person has to do what you are required to. It is always one of those moments where you have to help the team because soccer is a team sport,” said Mudau.

In the Champions League, he played in the second-leg match against Al Merrikh of Sudan, coming on as a second-half substitute. He then featured in the historic win over the Reds of Egypt in the first leg in Cairo from which Downs returned home 1-0 victors last week.

“Two seasons is not that long to say I’ve made a mark. Obviously, there is that ambition to play abroad. It is every player’s dream but only God knows what is in store for me.”

Mudau’s latest exploits include their recent rampaging 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in a league clash away when he scored a scorching stunner of a goal. He was named man of the match.

His co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been rooting for him to be drafted into the Bafana Bafana squad, and he has made the recently named squad.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author