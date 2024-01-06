Operation Shanela efforts pay off in Tshwane

Efforts to combat crime in the City of Tshwane continue to pay off, as 371 suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Shanela, which focused on high-visibility patrols in crime hotspots, compliance inspections and raids at liquor outlets in different areas of the city.

The operation was executed on Thursday, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Departments of Home Affairs and Labour; the Gauteng Traffic Department, Tshwane Metro Police Department, crime prevention wardens, Community Policing Forums and local councillors.

“Throughout the operation, Tshwane Detective teams successfully apprehended a total of 371 suspects. Among them were 79 individuals involved in gender-based violence, four charged with murder, three with attempted murder, eight involved in armed robbery and five arrested for rape.

“Three uniformed groups, comprising two tactical teams and a roadblock group, were tasked to police the areas of Garsfontein and Boschkop. The tactical groups inspected 29 liquor premises, with four of them being not compliant with the Liquor Act and liquor totalling 90.6 litres were confiscated and will be destroyed upon finalisation of the criminal cases,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Thursday.

A motorcycle was impounded for further investigation after it was found abandoned.

Eighty-nine undocumented foreign nationals were detained and will undergo deportation once the legal processes have been finalised.

One suspect was arrested for possession of drugs.

“Throughout the operation’s duration, a total of five premises, 1 412 persons and 747 vehicles were searched, with 12 vehicles being tested to ensure they were not stolen, which resulted in the issuing of 191 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices, totalling R104 250. The Department of Labour inspected 11 businesses and subsequently issued 10 businesses with contravention notices,” the SAPS said.

Through intensified high-density operations under the Operation Shanela umbrella, regular roadblocks, stop and searches and the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects was carried out regularly during the Safer Festive Season operations.

The heightened police visibility during the holiday period and beyond is aimed at preventing, combating, and at the same time, countering serious and violent crime. – SAnews.gov.za