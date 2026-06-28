Poor leadership, governance fuel the immigration crisis

In the hype surrounding “Mabahambe” (they must leave) in South Africa, we risk losing an important opportunity for serious intellectual and analytical engagement. What is most concerning is that even some of the African voices we typically respect seem hesitant to question the deeper structural issues confronting our societies.

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. As far back as the early 2000s, concerns were raised internationally regarding weaknesses in South Africa’s identity and documentation systems.

Reports of fraudulently obtained South African travel documents and identity records raised questions about immigration control and the integrity of population registration systems.

The deeper issue is thus not merely one of migration. It is one of governance.

At the same time, we must recognise that migration pressures do not emerge in a vacuum. Across the continent, conflict, economic hardship, political instability, unemployment and weak governance continue to push people to seek opportunities elsewhere. Unless African governments address the root causes, migration will remain a feature of our reality.

The challenge before us is therefore twofold: building capable states that can manage citizenship, migration and documentation systems, while creating the political and economic conditions that enable people to thrive in their countries of origin.

Ultimately, it is not simply who enters a country. The challenge is whether our institutions are strong enough to govern fairly, effectively and accountably in the interests of all who live within our borders.

The task of transforming Africa belongs to all of us but it begins with an educated generation willing to place its learning in the service of humanity.