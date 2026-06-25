Rand firms as softer dollar offsets dour producer inflation figures

The rand strengthened against a softer dollar on Thursday as investors digested a US inflation reading that largely met expectations, while looking past hotter-than-expected domestic producer inflation data.

In late afternoon trade, the rand was at 16.45 against the dollar, up roughly 0.7% from its previous close.

Dollar slides

The greenback slipped about 0.3% against a basket of currencies after the release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, which eased some concerns about imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers, in addition to domestic economic data.

Producer inflation exceeds expectations

Data on Thursday showed that South Africa’s producer inflation quickened to 7.8% year-on-year in May from 4.8% in April, exceeding Reuters economists’ expectations of 6.7%.

“The rise was primarily driven by higher fuel costs, as the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz kept oil prices higher, lifting diesel and petrol prices,” said Nedbank economists in a note.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed up more than 1%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond also strengthened, as the yield fell 7.5 basis points to 8.21%.

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