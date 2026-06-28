South Africa

Royal in-laws’ R18m ‘spending spree’ probed

By Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s future in-laws have lost control of a valuable communal property association after the Mpumalanga High Court ordered an independent investigation into claims that millions from a successful land restitution partnership were used for personal gain.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s future in-laws have lost control of a valuable communal property association after the Mpumalanga High Court ordered an independent investigation into claims that millions from a successful land restitution partnership were used for personal gain.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.