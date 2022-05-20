Safa boss Jordaan backs Pirates to lift continental trophy

The SA Football Association (Safa) president has sent a message of support and encouragement to Orlando Pirates ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday night.

“I want to wish Orlando Pirates the very best for the CAF Confederations Cup final on Friday,” said Danny Jordaan. “The team grew in confidence as the tournament progressed and I am convinced they will bring back memories and celebrations of 1995 all over again.

“This will make Pirates the first club in South Africa with both a Champions League and a Confederations Cup title under their belt.”

”Safa recognises club championships as the bedrock of international competitions. We believe that they will return triumphantly. We have reached the final stages of club competition both in CAF and UEFA.

”It is a wonderful achievement and [the] finals require a focus, dedication and commitment for success. We look forward to Pirates lifting this continental trophy.”

Besides an indifferent showing in the Premier Soccer League, Bucs pulled all their reserves to advance to the last hurdle, their fourth final since South Africa’s readmission into international sport.

The first was in 1995 when they won the Champions League, in 2013 when they finished as runners-up in the same competition, and two years later when they were defeated by Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the Confederation Cup.

CAF has since changed the final from being a home and away affair and now neutral venues are chosen to host.

Incidentally, Jordaan was part of the Pirates team that travelled to Abidjan, Ivory Coast when the Buccaneers won the CAF Champions League in 1995. Safa stands to gain if Pirates win the trophy.

The winners will pocket R20-million, with the national association getting 5% of the amount awarded to the clubs. This means Safa will get a cool R1-million if the Buccaneers are victorious.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author