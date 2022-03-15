Safa brings in the big guns to get its house in order

Safa is roping in big guns and captains of industry to assist the organisation in a number of challenges it is facing, especially with governance and ethics.

Former minister of safety and security Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Tumi Makgabo and Dr Victor Mogajane from North West have been roped in.

“Dr Mufumadi is now a professor and he will be heading up the newly formed governance committee,” said Safa head of legal Poobie Govindasamy.

“He will be assisted by the well-known Ms Makgabo and Dr Mogajane. In the coming congress on March 26, we are going to be introducing this new committee. It is an independent committee in which no football people will be involved. You probably have heard of them, they are people of integrity and professionalism, businesspeople who have served this country very well.”

Govindasamy said that CAF and Fifa had similar committees, and its purpose was to assist the association when it came to efficiency. “If the strategy is implemented, we are quite certain it will be a resounding success. In the long term, this committee is an innovation and will enable us to tackle the challenges that we face in the football world. One of the challenges is misinformation – if someone misrepresents Safa, this committee will deal with him.

“Safa is not just Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, it’s about grassroots development of football – where it is played in the LFA [local football associations], in the regions, greater municipalities and the nine provinces. We represent all those structures, including the flagship Bafana Bafana.

“The ethics committee was introduced in 2018. Former judge of the Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe will be heading the committee. Former supreme court of appeal judge Ronnie Pillay will also form part of the committee. This ethical, independent committee will help us create an ethical environment and give the SA public a clean football product,” he said.

Safa also announced its intention to host this year’s CAF Champions League final and the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the wheels were already in motion and plans were under way to bid for both events.

“We have indicated to CAF that we are quite keen to host the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League on the basis that it would be wonderful for the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, to defend their crown on home soil. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Jordaan.

