School campaign raises awareness on plastic pollution, recycling

Dainfern College, an independent co-educational day school, has embarked on a campaign to spread awareness about climate change and the importance of recycling.

Through the From Bottles Up campaign, the college aims to collect 25 000 eco-bricks to build an eco-centre and a classroom.

This initiative is in collaboration with Khensani’s Collection, a non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot that focuses on the upliftment of children through mentorship, nutrition, and education.

Dainfern College said in a statement on Wednesday that the aim is to create awareness among students, staff, and the community about plastic pollution and plastic consumption through a sequence of 30 seconds choices that not only can make a drastic impact on the environment, but also change the lives of a community.

“Those at Dainfern College will learn the importance of their actions, bringing hope and a sense of accomplishment through environmentalism – a joint purpose that can re-use thousands of kilograms of plastic, allowing everyone in our community to help the environment, as well as change lives,” said the college.

The From Bottles Up project improves the environment by re-using about 12 500kg of non-recyclable plastic.

Dainfern and Khensani said to create an eco-brick, one needs a two-litre plastic bottle filled with every bit of plastic that is non-recyclable, including plastic straws, plastic wrapping, chip packets, old toothbrushes, cellophane, old balloons, polystyrene (cut smaller), and plastic cutlery.

They encouraged members of the community to join the campaign and help them reach their goal of creating 25 000 eco-bricks.

