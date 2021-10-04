VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Meet our Moegoe of the week

By Coceka Magubeni
Zweli Mkhize

Johannesburg-  Leading the moegoe brigade today is former minister of health Zweli Mkhize, former head of communication Popo Maja, former acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay and former director-general Sandile Buthelezi, among others.

They have all been implicated in wrongdoing after the Special Investigating Unit probe
unveiled the awarding of dodgy contracts worth R150-million to Digital Vibes for the promotion of the National Health Insurance and later Covid-19 media campaigns.

Some of the revelations are that sums of money were deposited into the account of a cash-and-carry store.

 

Suspended National Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize

Charmza of the week

Legendary actress Lillian Dube turned 76 this week.

She is still going strong and has not relented in her efforts to help young up-and-coming actors and actresses.

As a breast cancer survivor and campaigner against the disease, Mam’Lillian launched the Celebrities for Good Causes Foundation six years ago on her 70th birthday.

The foundation aims to help with issues such as women abuse, substance abuse, suicide, depression, anxiety, cancer and HIV/Aids. We are grateful for having you, charmza.

