South Africa seeks US exemption from proposed forced labor tariffs

South Africa has asked the United States to exempt its exports from proposed tariffs linked to a US investigation into the enforcement of bans on imports made with forced labour, arguing that the country has robust laws prohibiting the practice.

A South African delegation led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition appeared before the Office of the US Trade Representative in Washington this week as part of a Section 301 investigation examining whether more than 60 economies adequately enforce restrictions on goods produced with forced labour.

During the hearing, the delegation said South Africa has ratified key International Labour Organisation conventions prohibiting forced labour and has legislation empowering authorities to block imports produced under such conditions. It also noted that goods made through prison labour were prohibited under South African law.

Pretoria urged Washington not to impose the proposed 12.5% tariff on South African exports and requested exemptions for key products, including platinum group metals, vehicles, citrus, seafood, wine and nuts, arguing there was no evidence they were produced using forced labour.

The submission comes amid broader trade tension between the two countries. Relations have faced repeated strains in recent years over tariffs, South Africa’s domestic policies and differing positions on international issues, including the conflict in Gaza.

South Africa has long benefited from duty-free access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which has supported billions of dollars in exports from sub-Saharan Africa. The trade preference programme is due to expire unless renewed by the US Congress.

Trade Minister Parks Tau said the United States remained an important trading partner and South Africa would continue engaging with Washington on the Section 301 investigation, as well as existing US tariffs on steel, aluminium and automobiles.

After the hearing, the Office of the US Trade Representative invited additional submissions before deciding on the proposed measures.

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