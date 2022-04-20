Super League season to kick off this weekend

Following a successful maiden season of the Hollywoodbets Super League last year, the second edition will kick off on Saturday with a whopping eight league matches to be played in the opening weekend.

The league now boasts 16 clubs and action will get underway when Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies host CR Vasco Da Gama at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, while The University of the Western Cape will travel to Gqeberha to face City Lads Ladies at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Coal City Wizards will entertain the University of Johannesburg at Puma Stadium in Witbank, while Golden Ladies will kick their season off against Thunderbirds Ladies at the North West University in Mahikeng.

Richmond United will travel to Johannesburg where JVW Ladies at Wits Stadium will host them. All the matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday April 23.

A final decision will be taken in the next 72 hours on the fixture between Durban Ladies and Tshwane University of Technology as it is not yet clear whether it is safe for the Pretoria-based side to travel to KwaZulu-Natal due to the heavy rains that have affected the province.

Sunday will see the Hollywoodbets Super League back on our television screens with a double header scheduled to take place in Giyani.

Limpopo side First Touch FC will host Tsunami Queens in the first match of the day at 11.30am at the Giyani Stadium, while the afternoon match will see Ma-Indies FC entertain reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies at 3pm.

Sundowns were crowned champions in 2021, while CR Vasco Da Gama from the Western Cape and City Lads Ladies from the Eastern Cape were promoted to the Super League after gaining promotion from the 2021 Sasol League National Championships.

The second season of the Super League will see more female professional football played around all nine provinces of South Africa.

The Super League will run from the end of April to the beginning of December 2022.

At the end of this season, two teams will be relegated from the Super League and return to the Sasol League, while the two finalist at the end of the Sasol National Championships will be promoted.

These matches will be live on SABC Sport and on Channel 124 on Openview.

