Swallows coach Kerr is a cheap foreign import – Truter

Amazulu coach Brandon Truter has fired a salvo on both his former employers Swallows FC and their coach Dylan Kerr. This is after Usuthu pushed the Dube Birds further down the relegation hole, beating them 1-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

Truter, who is still unhappy at the way his exit was handled, was unflinching when he called Kerr a cheap foreign import in the post-match press conference. So, beating Swallows was his sweetest revenge.

He said: “At AmaZulu, there’s massive support from management, from the chairman to the technical team, the kitman and everybody. Truly speaking, I was not afforded that at Swallows. There was very little support at Swallows – the support at AmaZulu has also given me good players as well, and you can see the turnaround.

“Swallows coach Dylan Kerr had 19 games to turn it around, and for a coach that is worth his salt, he could have turned it around. He is a foreign coach, he should be doing better than local coaches, so again it is a point for the local coaches. This means a lot for me and that we should be looking at local coaches and not at cheap foreign imports.

“We are unbeaten, we are still work in progress and we will get stronger because every week it’s another step forward. The players have been tremendous because this time of the season, everyone is thinking about going on holiday and on a break, but they are still doing well. I really do not want to sum-up the game.

He added: “For me it’s about the result, it means a lot to me and I want to thank the boys for putting in a shift and getting the result, it means the world to me. There are still teams above us and we will depend on other results, but for us it’s about winning the next game in order to finish on top two.”

Truter further said his family was threatened when he left Swallows, adding that he was forced out and that the club still owed him his settlement money, mentioning that he was going to the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee to get his money.

“I couldn’t speak to the media about these things, there was a settlement agreement, but they’ve breached that agreement by not paying the settlement. They haven’t paid me as well. So they’ve breached that again. I’m going to PSL to get my money.”

