South Africa

Top Cape lawyer faces misconduct complaint

By Sunday World
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A Cape Town attorney is due to appear before a Legal Practice Council (LPC) disciplinary committee tomorrow after an appeals tribunal found she has a prima facie case to answer on allegations of unprofessional conduct.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A Cape Town attorney is due to appear before a Legal Practice Council (LPC) disciplinary committee tomorrow after an appeals tribunal found she has a prima facie case to answer on allegations of unprofessional conduct.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Philani Nombembe.
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