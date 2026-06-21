Top Cape lawyer faces misconduct complaint

A Cape Town attorney is due to appear before a Legal Practice Council (LPC) disciplinary committee tomorrow after an appeals tribunal found she has a prima facie case to answer on allegations of unprofessional conduct.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- A Cape Town attorney is due to appear before a Legal Practice Council (LPC) disciplinary committee tomorrow after an appeals tribunal found she has a prima facie case to answer on allegations of unprofessional conduct.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Philani Nombembe.