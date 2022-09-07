UK football giants Chelsea part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel

English professional football club Chelsea issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the departure of head coach Thomas Tuchel following a slender 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” said Chelsea in a statement.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup, and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

The statement further reads that Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of the team’s upcoming matches as the search for a new head coach gets under way.

Chelsea, which is occupying the fourth spot in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, added: “There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

