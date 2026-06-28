South Africa

Young entrepreneurs creating their own opportunities

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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Much has been said and written about the state of youth unemployment in South Africa, which stands at 60.9% for those aged between 15 and 24, followed by those aged between 25 and 34 at 40.6%. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first three months of 2026, “young people are more likely to be unemployed and less likely to be employed relative to their share of the working-age population”.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Much has been said and written about the state of youth unemployment in South Africa, which stands at 60.9% for those aged between 15 and 24, followed by those aged between 25 and 34 at 40.6%.
  • According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first three months of 2026, “young people are more likely to be unemployed and less likely to be employed relative to their share of the working-age population”.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mbalenhle Zuma.

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