South African fashion retailer Foschini Group’s UK arm hit by cyber incident

South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said on Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its UK operations, affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.

The incident happened on October 11, the company said in a statement, and as a result, certain IT systems were disrupted.

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TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and informed all relevant UK authorities. Meanwhile, an investigation to establish whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing.

Several IT systems across its UK operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected.

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