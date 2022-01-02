South African Parliament building on fire

Johannesburg- The South African parliament building in Cape Town is on fire.

This comes after reports were made on Sunday morning about the parliament building catching fire, after a fire broke out in Cape Town.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith said that the national assembly building was on fire and flames had managed to spread all the way to the roof.

“Fire at Parliament on 2 Jan – report as of 7.45 am by JP Smith: The City Fire and Rescue Services recieved the call at 05:03 am of a building alight in Parliament Avenue.”

#ParlyOnFire

*Fire at Parliament on 2 Jan – report as of 7.45 am by JP Smith:

The City Fire and Rescue Services recieved the call at 05:03 am of a building alight in Parliament Avenue. — Dianne KohlerBarnard (@DKB20) January 2, 2022

“Roeland Street Fire was first on scene and with the assessment of the fire more resources were called. We currently have 6 firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on scene”

Roeland Street Fire was first on scene and with the assessment of the fire more resources were called. We currently have 6 firefighting appliances and approximately 36 firefighters on scene — Dianne KohlerBarnard (@DKB20) January 2, 2022

“Fire is currently on the 3rd floor – initial reports indicate it started in the office space and is spreading toward the gymnasium. The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire too.”

Fire is currently on the 3rd floor – inititial reports indicate it started in the office space and is spreading toward the gymnasium. The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire too. — Dianne KohlerBarnard (@DKB20) January 2, 2022

The situation at Parliament right now #SAParliamentOnFire pic.twitter.com/jR7j5EvjVM — Dr Wandile Kasibe, Ph.D. (@wandile24796727) January 2, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author