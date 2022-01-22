South Africans share heartfelt condolences following passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai

Johannesburg – Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of South African legendary actor and activist, Patrick Shai.

Shai passed away in the early hours of Saturday, after he allegedly committed suicide in the garage at his house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The GBV activist’s sudden death has left many in the entertainment community shocked, especially as it came a few days after he apologised to Hip-Hop star Cassper Nyovest over his controversial attacks to Mufasa, where he threatened to beat him.

“I should have as an adult. My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom. Even though the challenge would’ve been an ideal thing but now it has been soured by what I said,” he said.

News of his suicide, which will send a shock wave through the continent, was revealed by a family friend, and the family later confirmed his passing.

South Africans took to social media to share heartfelt condolences following his death:

RIP Patrick shai we should have listened when you cried for help. #RIPPatrickShai pic.twitter.com/FL0s165Ko7 — Best selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) January 22, 2022

The powerful message Ntate Patrick Shai leaves behind as I'm applying it in my journey of life. pic.twitter.com/2u8E5Eo7Zv — Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) January 22, 2022

Depression is not a joke, it's a real illness that doesn't discriminate. No amount of money or fame can fix it. Anxiety and panic attacks too are not signs of weakness but signs of trying to remain strong for too long. RIP Patrick Shai 🕊 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) January 22, 2022

Depression is real, that Patrick Shai Stunt was a call for help. Mental health is as important as physical health. 💔 — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) January 22, 2022

The man was the MC at my wedding as we were neighbours. We were like family in Mmesi Park. So gutted by your passing Bra Patrick Shai 💔 #RIPBraPat pic.twitter.com/fUqhJldR5b — 🌻Original Maqhawe🌻 (@MaqPaulM) January 22, 2022

Many seem calm and unbothered but are going through a storm inside. Be kind and gentle and pray for one another. You never know what may trigger someone, and what the final straw for them may be. RIP Patrick Shai. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 22, 2022

Never judge those who are simply defeated by the long, hard struggle to stay alive. When one dies after a long illness, people say "Ulwile shame" Yet with suicide, they think that no fight was involved, that they simply gave up. NOT TRUE. I hope Patrick Shai is at peace now🤍 pic.twitter.com/9l2B0yyGTp — Mzilikazi (@SneMzilikazi) January 22, 2022

Yoh sad news about the passing of ntate Patrick Shai 💔 May his soul Rest In Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YEF6v7Diph — MphoYavhuḓi 👸🏽 (@MYavhudi) January 22, 2022

He is best known for his roles on the television series Soul City, Zone 14 and TV soap Generations The Legacy.

Nkosheng, as he was famously known in the retro drama, Bophelo Ke Semphekgo is survived by his two children.

Also read: Patrick Shai commits suicide

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author