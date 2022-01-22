REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
South Africans share heartfelt condolences following passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai

By Thomas Lethoba

Johannesburg – Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of South African legendary actor and activist, Patrick Shai.

Shai passed away in the early hours of Saturday, after he allegedly committed suicide in the garage at his house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The GBV activist’s sudden death has left many in the entertainment community shocked, especially as it came a few days after he apologised to Hip-Hop star Cassper Nyovest over his controversial attacks to Mufasa, where he threatened to beat him.

“I should have as an adult. My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom. Even though the challenge would’ve been an ideal thing but now it has been soured by what I said,” he said.

News of his suicide, which will send a shock wave through the continent, was revealed by a family friend, and the family later confirmed his passing.

South Africans took to social media to share heartfelt condolences following his death:

 

He is best known for his roles on the television series Soul City, Zone 14 and TV soap Generations The Legacy.

Nkosheng, as he was famously known in the retro drama, Bophelo Ke Semphekgo is survived by his two children.

