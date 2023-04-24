South Africans trapped in Sudan moved to more safer location

A group of South Africans trapped in war-torn Sudan has finally been whisked away from volatile Khartoum, the capital city.

According to reports, more than 420 people including 264 civilians have been killed and over 3 700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Clayson Monyela, deputy director-general of public diplomacy at the Department of International Relations Cooperation, said South African nationals and embassy staff are on their way out of the city.

He confirmed that there are 77 South Africans who have been trapped in Sudan since the war broke out over a week ago.

“Latest update, our nationals and embassy staff are on their way out of Khartoum. I can’t disclose the security and logistics of the operation,” said Monyela.

“But they are moving out. We are in constant contact with them.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Friday that South Africa sends a message of solidarity to the people of Sudan as they marked the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and wished them well during the Id-Ul-Fitr.

“The conflict in Sudan marks a setback in Africa’s efforts to silence the guns and usher in a sustained period of peace, stability and development,” said Ramaphosa.

“South Africa is currently serving as a member of the African Union peace and security council. In this role, our country has been seized with the situation in Sudan, working with other African countries towards peace and stability in Sudan.”

At the heart of the clashes, according to CNN, are two men: Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Until recently, they were allies. The pair worked together to topple former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the military coup in 2021.

However, says the CNN, tensions arose during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule. The key question: who would be subordinate to who under the new hierarchy.

These hostilities, sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both parties view as an existential fight for dominance.

