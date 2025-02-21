South Africans urged to unite against wave of misinformation

Cabinet has urged all South Africans to stand united in defending the country against a growing wave of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda aimed at distorting government efforts and sow division among citizens.

Cabinet said this in a statement on Friday, following a Cabinet meeting held on 12 February 2025 and a special Cabinet meeting held on 29 January 2025.

History has demonstrated our resilience

“We must not allow false narratives to divide us. And we are a resilient nation that has more in common. Our history has demonstrated that there is no challenge we cannot overcome when we pull together.

“We are called on to stand for the love for our country, which is rooted in our democratic values of non-racialism, tolerance, compassion, peace, justice, equality, freedom and human dignity,” Cabinet said.

Reflecting on South Africa’s historical struggle for justice, Cabinet reaffirmed that the nation cannot ignore human rights violations perpetuated around the world. Nor can it ignore the less fortunate people who require its voice to ease their suffering.

Cabinet further reiterated President Ramaphosa’s strong stance in his recent State of the Nation Address, where he emphasised that South Africa would not be bullied or coerced by external pressures.

United in diversity

“South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and we are united in our diversity. Let us speak with one voice in defence of our national interests, sovereignty and constitutional democracy.

“Together, we are building a nation that encourages dialogue, fosters social cohesion and embraces all people, regardless of race,” Cabinet said.

US relations

South Africa has been the subject of mainstream media discussions lately. The debates are mostly around US President Donald Trump signing executive orders ending financial aid to local charities. The PREPFAR funds were helping in the fight against HIV/Aids and related projects. Trump cited South Africa’s “horrible” treatment of white Afrikaners. He even went on to offer them refugee status in the US.

His actions were prompted by Ramaphosa signing the Appropriation Act into law. The issue became the subject of debates and discussions on social media. And it also highlighted the same dangers of disinformation that prompted Trump’s actions.

Budget speech

The last minute postponement of the budget speech also added to the national anxieties. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday postponed the budget speech, for the first time since 1994. At the heart of the postponement was disagreement by GNU partners over the 2% VAT increase.

The president once again allayed the nation’s fears. He gave assurance that the move was no indication of a crisis.

