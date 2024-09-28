South Africa’s liberation heroes and heroines honoured

An emotional and befitting ceremony to honour the people who died in exile while fighting for the freedom that South Africans enjoy today was held in Pretoria on Friday.

Phrases such as “you have fought a good fight” and “you have finished the race,” were the order of the day at the ceremony held for those who lost their lives in the fight for South Africa’s liberation.

This as government hosted the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of 42 South African freedom fighters who perished in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era. The remains included that of former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Duma Nokwe. Also those of head of the ANC Women’s Section, Florence Mophoshe and journalist Todd Matshikiza. Wankie Campaigner, Basil February and other unsung liberation fighters.

Sacrificed their lives in exile

These struggle heroes and heroines sacrificed their lives in exile. They were honoured as their remains returned home to a country that now enjoys the very freedom they fought for. President Cyril Ramaphosa led and officiated the historic homecoming ceremony. The remains were returned to their families for a final, dignified farewell on home soil.

Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Mazuba Monze spoke at the ceremony. “May the spirits of our heroes and heroines continue to inspire us. As we continue to move forward in friendship and collaboration. You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race. Good and faithful servants, come and rest at peace in the land that you have so valiantly fought for,” she said.

Edna Mophosho Tshabalala, 83, travelled from Naturena in Johannesburg to receive the remains of her aunt, Florence Mophosho. Overcome with emotion, Tshabalala expressed the family’s sense of closure.

“As a family, we are very happy, and we are finally going to have closure now. Every time we miss her, we will go to Westpark Cemetery to visit her,” Tshabalala said.

Closure for family

Her aunt was a revered stalwart known for her unwavering commitment and fiery spirit. She recalled how her aunt was her mother’s bridesmaid and co-worker at the old Johannesburg Hospital.

The family had no knowledge of Mophosho’s involvement in the liberation struggle until the day she vanished. Years later, the family was devastated to learn of her passing.

“In 1985, I heard the news that she had passed on. Otherwise, we really missed her a lot because she was a loving person. We all didn’t expect that there would be a day that we [receive her remains]. Fortunately, because God is great, the day has come.”

Tshabalala also recounted her emotional journey to Zambia to locate her aunt’s grave. This was after she volunteered to represent the family.

“Unfortunately, in Zambia, we struggled to identify her grave. Eventually we found it and we sang for her, and we were happy. I was treated as a VIP and airlifted everywhere.

Today, we are here to receive her from Zambia,” she explained.

Bringing healing

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga explained the processes and delays. She said the government initially said it was repatriating the remains of 49 people. However, there had been delays in the DNA verification process.

Motshekga made a commitment to the other families that they too, would receive the remains of their loved ones.

“The repatriation of the remains of our struggle stalwarts is not just about laying to rest those who fought for freedom. It is about bringing healing to their families. And I hope it really does that because these are not just names in history.

“They are our families; they gave their lives so that we might live in freedom. And they left our shores to fight a system that dehumanised our people. In doing so, they became symbols of resilience, courage and hope.”

Motshekga said the South African government had previously repatriated the remains of the likes of JB Marks and Moses Kotane.

Labour of love

She also extended her gratitude to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. Motshekga thanked him for giving the project “the necessary energy”. As well as other departments which her department collaborated with, and various political parties.

McKenzie said the repatriation process was a collective effort. It has been a joy to work with the families of the struggle heroes, he said. He acknowledged that the process has been a sombre one. The patience and understanding shown by the families reaffirm his belief that the government is on the right path.

“This was not an instruction; it was a labour of love. My mother died of a broken heart because her younger brother was never found. [She] never spoke about him, but I could feel the pain,” he said.

“I saw what my mother went through, that is why I was rushing the process. Because I don’t want any other woman, children or father to go [through] what she went through.

To the children that are here, the president is resolute. He is intentional that we must bring back all the soldiers that fought for freedom,” McKenzie said.

Heroes Acre

President Ramaphosa has now tasked Minister McKenzie with establishing a Heroes Acre. This to celebrate the nation’s struggle heroes.

“As I travel to other countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique, they have created incredible Heroes Acres. That is where the heroes of their struggle are buried. And those memorial sites have, in many ways, become sacred places of the nation.

“Of course, we may well argue that our leaders and heroes are buried all over the country. But it does not mean that monuments that memorialise them cannot be brought together at a Heroes Acre,” the president said.

The repatriation and restitution marks not just the end of a long journey, but the beginning of healing. This for the families they left behind. The president also stressed the importance of South Africans recognising and honouring the liberation heroes and heroines. Those who have returned to their home country, acknowledging their vital role in securing the nation’s freedom.

Wall of Names in Freedom Park

“South Africans need to know the names and appreciate the contributions of these returned freedom fighters. I ask that we read out the names of these patriots for all our people to know them.”

“Their names will forever be inscribed here at the Wall of Names in Freedom Park so that we may never forget. Any nation that values its freedom holds its liberation heroes and heroines in high regard,” the president said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content