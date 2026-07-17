South Africa’s top digital campaigns shortlisted for 2026 Bookmark Awards

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards, recognising the country’s best digital marketing, advertising and publishing work over the past year.

Now in its 18th year, the Bookmark Awards remain one of South Africa’s most prestigious honours for digital excellence, celebrating campaigns, platforms and innovations that have delivered measurable impact.

Hundreds of entries

This year’s shortlist was selected from hundreds of entries submitted between March 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. Nearly 88 specialist judges evaluated the work through a rigorous remote judging process before narrowing it down to the finalists.

The shortlisted entries span seven digital ecosystems, Build, Communicate, Connect, Innovate, Impact, Publish and Special Honours, with the awards placing emphasis on the real-world effectiveness of digital work rather than the platforms on which it appeared.

IAB SA executive director Chris Borain said the calibre of entries reflects the continued growth of South Africa’s digital creative industry.

“The 2026 shortlist is one of the strongest we have seen. Across every category, the work that made it through judging is ideas-led, craft-driven and results-backed. That is exactly what the Bookmark Awards was built to recognise, and exactly what South African digital is capable of when the bar is set high enough,” said Borain.

Among the agencies dominating this year’s shortlist are Ogilvy, MakeReign, Clockwork, Accenture Song, Machine_ and Joe Public, with multiple nominations across different categories.

Leading brands including Volkswagen, Spotify, KFC South Africa, The Salvation Army and Khula also feature prominently, reflecting campaigns that impressed both creatively and commercially.

The Special Honours category once again highlights projects tackling important social issues. The Pixel for Purpose finalists include campaigns addressing gender-based violence, financial inclusion, animal welfare and community upliftment, while the Digital Rising Star category recognises emerging talent shaping the future of the industry.

The awards are supported this year by headline partner Bmedia.

The competition now moves into its second judging phase, with in-person deliberations taking place in Johannesburg and Cape Town from July 22 to 24. Led by jury president Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director at Unilever Africa, nine category chairs will oversee live discussions to determine the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft Pixel winners, as well as the coveted Black Pixel awards in the Special Honours category.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 Bookmark Awards ceremony on August 13 at The Forum, The Campus in Johannesburg.

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