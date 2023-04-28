Soweto boys’ murder suspects remanded in custody

The grandmother of the late Tshiamo Rinyane, Nqobile Ndlovu, 50 and her partner, Mthunzi Mzwakhe Zulu,39, were remanded in custody after making their first appearance at the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

The duo is facing charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and the murder of Tshiamo and Nqobizitha.

The preceding judge in the matter, Tshepiso Maepa, said the matter is postponed to May 5 to allow Ndlovu’s defence to be present.

Speaking to Sunday World outside the court, angry residents said they want justice to be served for the two slain boys.

White City resident Nelisiwe Mashigo said the brutal killing of the kids makes them angry as a community.

“What infuriates us is that the accused is the grandmother to one of the children. We want nothing but a life sentence to be handed down to them for this evil act,” added Mashigo.

Mashigo also alleged that Ndlovu has been losing her children in an unlikely manner yearly since 2020.

Family friend to both families Jabulile Duze said they have many questions as to why Ndlovu did this and they would love to get answers from her.

“Both families trusted Ndlovu and did not expect her to hurt the children. The children’s faces were grinded and some of their parts were missing.”

Duze said if it was up to them, they would want Ndlovu to be hanged, that way they will be at peace as she suffers the same fate she did to the children.

The boys, aged five and six, were playing with a friend on Wednesday last week when they were allegedly snatched by unknown men in an unidentified vehicle.

Tshiamo Rinyane, 6, and Mduduzi Zulu, 5, disappeared last Wednesday after they were snatched while playing in the street with a friend. The friend managed to escape.

Their bodies were found the following day, missing private parts, noses and lips, a few kilometres away from each other at Thokoza Park in Rockville, Soweto.

