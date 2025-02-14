Soweto drinking hole leaves residents with bitter taste in mouth

A revolt by angry Soweto residents over rowdy behaviour allegedly linked to a liquor establishment has resulted in authorities intervening and warning the tavern owner to either comply with regulations or face consequences.

This after the residents alleged that 1313 Tavern in Chiawelo Extension 1 plays excessively loud music, allows patrons to obstruct traffic and block neighbours’ driveways, fail to control indecent public behaviour by patrons and encourages public drinking in the area, among others.

Gauteng Liquor Board

Community members also expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of enforcement by the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) and law enforcement agencies.

A GLB compliance official inspected the tavern’s licensing status on the same day to verify the allegations. The inspection confirmed that 1313 Tavern holds a valid shebeen permit issued in June 2006.

In line with Section 41(5) of the Gauteng Liquor Act of 2003 (Act), licensed outlets are expected to comply with all laws and municipal by-laws (and regulations). They are not to operate in a manner that disturbs the peace and safety of communities.

The Act empowers the GLB to regularly conduct inspections and investigations into complaints regarding non-compliance.

Liquor Act provisions

It also provides enforcement mechanisms, including warnings, fines, and license revocations.

Furthermore, it authorises the GLB to summon license holders to meetings where concerns about compliance are raised.

These meetings provide license holders an opportunity to respond to allegations and agree to corrective measures.

GLB requested a formal meeting with the tavern owner, Michael Fiki Makamu. This to address the concerns raised by the community.

Makamu met with GLB officials to respond to the allegations and clarify his establishment’s operations.

Owner agreed to implement corrective measures

Following discussions, Makamu agreed to take corrective action. He also made commitments to improve compliance and address the concerns raised.

Makamu promised that he will ensure compliance with on-premises consumption rules. The tavern will strictly adhere to its licensing conditions. It will no longer allow liquor to be consumed outside the premises, and it will improve patron management.

The owner will implement measures to control patron behaviour and discourage loitering outside the establishment. Traffic and parking control will be implemented. Makamu will ensure that patrons do not obstruct traffic or block residential driveways.

