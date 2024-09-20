Soweto grandma gets 30 years for mutilating grandson, friend

Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, the Soweto woman charged with the senseless murders of her grandson and his friend, has been given a 30-year jail sentence.

The Johannesburg High Court imposed this sentence on Ndlovu. She was sentenced on each of the two counts of murder last week Wednesday. This was after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said there was a separation of trials for Ndlovu and her co-accused. The co-accused is her partner Mthunzi Zulu, 39.

Entered into a plea bargain with the state

Mjonondwane said Zulu pleaded not guilty to all charges he is facing. His case was postponed to November 12 for pre-trial court proceedings.

“Ndlovu entered into a plea and sentence agreement and was sentenced to 30 years. …This for each of the two counts of murder, ordered to run concurrently. It resulted in an effective 30 year jail term. Zulu pleaded not guilty. His case was postponed for pretrial,” said Mjonondwane.

Ndlovu was charged with two counts of murder related to the brutal killings of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6.

She was also charged with kidnapping, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

Zulu still faces charges of two counts of murder for the killings of Nqobizitha and Tshiamo.

He is also charged with kidnapping, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Co-accused pleaded not guilty, his trial will begin soon

Ndlovu and Zulu were arrested by police on April 25 2022. The arrests followed a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes. She is Tshiamo’s grandmother. Zulu is not related to Nqobizitha.

The bodies of the two children were found mutilated on April 20 2022. One was found in White City and the other a short distance away in Rockville, Soweto.

Nqobizitha was found with his private parts, nose, and lips removed. Tshiamo had his private parts removed and his throat slit.

The children were last seen playing outside Tshiamo’s home on Langa Street. Nqobizitha stayed on Ramaite Street, less than 100m away. They were pupils at Isiseko Primary School in White City.

A joint funeral service was held for both children at Jabavu Stadium in Soweto on April 28 2022. They were buried at Olifantsvlei Cemetery, south of Johannesburg, on April 28 2022.

