Soweto Marathon athlete hospitalised after a taxi collided with runners

During the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Saturday, a 45-year-old female athlete was seriously injured during the race, when a taxi forced its way onto the route and collided with her on the Soweto Highway, around Orlando.

The taxi driver rode through the road barriers and wanted to ride on the side of the race where the runners were; this was when he hit the runner and seriously injured her.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the taxi forum were on the scene and reported that matter straight away. Paramedics were dispatched and treated the patient before taking her to the hospital.

“She was stabilised on site and has since been transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the taxi has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving and is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol,” says a statement from the race organisers.

“Our thoughts are with her and her loved ones. We are working with the medical teams to provide the best possible care and will continue to assess the situation and provide updates, as they become available.”

