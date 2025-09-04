Soweto Marathon: Sponsorship concerns as different organiser takes charge

The iconic Soweto Marathon, famously known as the “People’s Race”, is set to go ahead on November 30.

However, behind the scenes, a bitter fight over sponsorship and control threatens to overshadow the race.

Although African Bank has been the primary sponsor for many years, it remains unclear who will cover the costs this year.

The financial institution has not yet stated if it will support the marathon once more.

At the heart of the confusion is a power struggle between the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT), which owns the race, and a breakaway entity, the Soweto Athletics Clubs.

Sunday World in November broke the story about allegations of the marathon being hijacked. The Soweto Marathon Trust has organised this historic race for the previous 33 years, but Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd, established a few years ago, organised it last year. Mazibuko and co. opened another entity, Soweto Athletics Clubs.

One of the founders and a trustee, Thulani Sibisi, had at the time told Sunday World that the race had been hijacked. “I am angry because the intention was never to benefit the community of Soweto and not to enrich certain individuals,” said Sibisi.

“However, we just realised that Thokozani Mazibuko [who is also a trustee] and three others went behind our backs and opened a private company, Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd.

“They have also frozen the Soweto Marathon Trust bank account and opened another bank account where they receive funds. All of this was done without our consent.”

He said that the race belongs to the Soweto Marathon Trust, not Mazibuko’s company.

“As the trust, we are concerned because this new company is using all rights of the trust to host this race, yet it was fraudulently opened,” he said last year.

Mazibuko denied establishing a private firm when contacted for comment. That doesn’t exist. He said he never started a private business.

He admitted to starting the business after Sunday World showed him the proof.

Mazibuko said there were three of them when I started this business. The Soweto Marathon clubs ordered them to start this private business, he said.

Mazibuko said they were advised to freeze Soweto Marathon Trust’s account and establish a new business after discovering that they were mismanaging funds.

He refused to provide evidence when requested to do so. He refused to send Sunday World his lawyer’s contact information when they asked him to.

Blame game

This week Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) general manager Radebe told Sunday World that the SMT applied to host the race in 2024, but the letter of application was signed by someone from the Soweto Athletics Clubs.

“The person who signed was originally part of the trust but later opened another entity. As CGA, our role is only to regulate the race, not to run it,” said Radebe.

“That’s why we asked both parties to resolve their issues. We cannot decide who must host the Soweto Marathon.”

Pressed on whether there is funding in place, Radebe explained: “We don’t know if there is money. African Bank usually pays, but this year it’s unclear if they’ll sponsor the event given the complications.”

However, Thulani Sibisi, the chairperson of the Soweto Marathon Trust, refuted Radebe’s explanation.

“Radebe is not being honest; he knows exactly what the problem is,” said Sibisi.

He alleged that the trust was hijacked by Thokozani Mazibuko, who was then a trustee but has now become the race’s new organiser.

“He moved funds from our account into his company, the Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd. For two years, he has been using our name unlawfully to secure sponsorships.

“I reported this to African Bank and CGA, but they ignored me. African Bank is determined to work with Mazibuko. They refuse to engage us.”

An email seen by Sunday World appears to support Sibisi’s claims.

In the communication, African Bank wrote: “Please note that, as per an SMT agreement and signed resolution, we deal with all African Bank Soweto Marathon matters through the appointed representatives led by [the official].”

When approached for a comment, the official distanced himself. “I’m no longer a representative of the marathon,” he said.

Repeated questions sent to African Bank went unanswered.

