Soweto music festival to pay tribute to cancer survivors

South African celebrities are taking the fight against cancer to the stage.

On October 26 and 27, veteran singer and songwriter Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, sultry jazz soul singer Wanda Baloyi, Afro jazz songstress Unathi Nkayi, DJ Bilal and Just Themba, vocal powerhouse Ayanda Khumalo, Dj Hue, and McCauley Marimba Band, will be among the big stars commemorating cancer survivors at an event called “Dancing Out of Cancer Festival”.

This is an annual event, and it also aims to encourage those still fighting the disease not to lose hope.

Ntsiki Mazwai, Kenneth Nkosi to host event

Comedian Kenneth Nkosi and poet Ntsiki Mazwazi will host the show.

The event is taking place at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto. Actress and choreographer, Nomsa Manaka, is the brains behind this activity.

Manaka is a cancer survivor. “Cancer is a debilitating and isolating disease that gravely threatens your existence as a person. It can erode your dignity,” said Manaka.

“As an ovarian cancer survivor, I have literally fought for my life. I have taken the opportunity to tell my story in an art form. Through dance and music.”

She said that she will also use this event to share her story. How she survived the excruciating journey of cancer.

Festival founder Nomsa Manaka’s own battle with cancer

“I almost gave up on my artistic dream of teaching dance to the children of Soweto, who I mentor,” she recalled.

She said that the proceeds of this event will go to the Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“Child cancers in particular, are often not detected early enough. And neither are they spoken about widely enough. It is also for that reason that we have chosen the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC) to be the main beneficiary of this initiative. But we still need more help,” she said.

According to Manaka, this event will be much bigger than previous years.

Tickets sales are open on Webticket, and ticket prices range from R150 to R450.

