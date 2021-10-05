Soweto residents battle severe water shortages

Johannesburg – The struggle for water in large parts of Gauteng is becoming a major problem for residents, as residents sometimes go days without access to water.

In Soweto, residents at Orlando, Noordgesig and Diepkloof had to spend two days with no water in their areas due to a major pipeline leak.

Deep in the valley of Soweto in areas such as Tladi, Molapo, Moletsane, Mapetla and Jabulani, there’s a pipe leak on a major 500mm main-pipe in Tladi.

Whereas residents from Protea Glen, Meadowlands and Chiawelo constantly face water interruptions on daily basis.

As residents are battling this rigorous war, Johannesburg Water announced on their website that the sticky situation behind the water crisis is severely caused by unplanned service interruptions, pipe leaks, while another factor is water restrictions.

“Residents are urged to use water sparingly as the City is still under Level one water restrictions as per Water Services By-law.

“A list of water tankers will be published on our website and social media platforms as and when they will be dispatched,” read the statement.

Tabling down its 2021/22 projection plan, Johannesburg Water said the unit is facing aging infrastructure, and replacement costs for infrastructure dated 30 June 2020 was R88 billion, with an infrastructure renewal backlog of R20.4 billion.

The flagship unit of the City of Johannesburg has advised residents to check updates for planned and unplanned water interruptions on the social media platforms as well as its website.

Ministerial visit to Gauteng amid state of water across the province

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile convened in a meeting with Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and his delegates to discuss water security in Gauteng.

Mchunu’s visit to Gauteng follows his special intervention to visit and assess the state of provinces battling with water and sanitation interruptions.

Taking to Twitter, Premier Makhura says, “Gauteng is experiencing water interruptions now more than ever.”

We are happy to be meeting with Minister Senzo Mchunu & his delegation to discuss water security in our province. Gauteng is experiencing water interruptions now more than ever. This requires all spheres of government to work together to ensure access to clean water for everyone. pic.twitter.com/iZeiCxoZXJ — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) October 5, 2021

