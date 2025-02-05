Soweto residents live in fear after Rea Vaya bus drivers murdered

Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto are living in fear after a Rea Vaya bus driver was shot and killed on Monday evening. Another driver was shot and killed in the neighbouring Mapetla suburb.

This emerged when Sunday World paid the suburb a visit on Tuesday afternoon. This came after two incidents in Soweto resulted in the deaths of two Rea Vaya bus drivers.

The victims were shot and killed in Protea Glen and Mapetla during the Monday night incidents, according to Gauteng police.

Residents too scared to talk

Though it was business as usual on Tuesday afternoon, many of the residents who were approached by Sunday World declined to comment on the senseless murder.

Two eyewitnesses who spoke to Sunday World but wanted to remain anonymous claimed that the gunshots erupted at bout 8pm. But they chose not to go to the scene.

“We were afraid to risk our lives by going there. And we were still watching television when the gunshots went off. We went outside and stood by the gate because we didn’t know where the gunshots were coming from. Then in the morning we heard that it was a bus driver,” said the other resident.

Other residents claim that both drivers were shot while still on duty. The incidents happened while the bus was still carrying passengers. The buses have since been suspended.

Commuters, pupils left stranded

On Tuesday, 42-year-old street vendor and bus commuter Duduzile Nyathi told Sunday World that the bus suspension caused her to arrive at work later than expected.

Nyathi said she and her daughter use the buses to go to school and work. However, on Tuesday they were late because they were unaware that the buses were suspended.

She stated that if the drivers do not feel safe, their safety as passengers is compromised as well.

“We heard about the shooting, it is sad because there were passengers in the other bus. This directly affects us because we are not sure of our safety in the buses. But we don’t have the luxury to stay at home, we have families to feed,” said Nyathi.

“And if the suspension continues, this week will go to waste because she has the bus ticket.

Wants government to intervene

“We hope that the government will intervene. Because these are the results of the crime that has been happening throughout the country. Law must be law again, investigate and arrest people,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MMC for Transport in the city of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene, said the criminals who shot the two drivers have declared war against government.

“This is a declaration of war. Not only on the drivers, but also on government, local, provincial and national. The residents are obviously shaken as well as bus drivers. That’s why we grounded the buses today. Once we receive a safety plan today, the buses will be back on the roads on Wednesday,” said Kunene.

Speaking to Sunday World, Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they are worried about the sudden violent attacks in the bus industry.

Could be linked to Mpumalanga bus torching

“Last week, something of the same kind happened in Mpumalanga. Where Putco buses were set on fire and workers harmed.

“We are concerned and we are wondering if this is an intentional attack on the buses. And we call on the police to leave no stone unturned and arrest these criminals Because we want to know what this is about. If drivers get killed, it means passengers are in danger. And we are not happy about that,” she added.

