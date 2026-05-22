Soweto teacher gets four life terms for killing men who ‘stole’ car headlights

A 32-year-old Soweto teacher has been sentenced to four life imprisonment terms for the brutal killing of two men and the attempted murder of two others in a vigilante-style attack linked to alleged car headlight theft.

The Johannesburg High Court handed down the sentence to Sandile Sibekezelelo Mbatha following his conviction on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and firearm-related offences.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mbatha was sentenced to life imprisonment on two counts for murder and two for attempted murder. He also received additional sentences of three years each for pointing a firearm and five years each for kidnapping.

The convictions stem from a violent incident that unfolded over two days, from January 20 to 21 2023, near a tavern in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Victims abducted at gunpoint

Evidence presented in court revealed that Mbatha and his accomplices accused four men of stealing headlights from his vehicle. The victims were then forcibly abducted at gunpoint and transported to multiple locations, where they were repeatedly assaulted using fists, bottles and sharp objects.

Two of the victims, Katleho Letseli and Tshidiso Ramatlo, died from their injuries, while the two survivors endured severe assaults and were repeatedly threatened with death during the ordeal.

The court heard that one of the surviving victims was able to identify Mbatha by name and provided police with the registration number of the vehicle used in the attack.

Investigations led officers to Mbatha’s home and ultimately to his arrest at the primary school where he was employed as a teacher.

Surviving victims identified Mbatha

During the trial, both surviving victims positively identified Mbatha as the perpetrator. Their evidence was supported by the investigating officer, sergeant Prince Mbonambi, as well as identification parade findings.

Senior prosecutor Advocate Monde Mbaqa argued for a harsh sentence, telling the court that the crimes were premeditated and carried out with extreme brutality and a complete disregard for human life.

Mbaqa told the court that the accused kidnapped the victims at gunpoint and subjected them to horrific violence based on allegations of stolen vehicle headlights.

One of the victims testified that Mbatha repeatedly threatened to kill them, even indicating he would slit their throats.

Welcoming the sentence, the NPA said the outcome sends a strong message that acts of violent vigilantism will not be tolerated.

“The NPA remains steadfast in ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes are held accountable and that justice is secured for victims and their families,” the authority said in a statement.

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