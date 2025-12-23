Space running out in for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners in Gauteng

Gauteng education authorities have issued a warning that space to place Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners in provincial schools is running out, with fewer than 6, 000 pupils remaining unplaced for the 2026 academic year.

The MEC of Education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane, stated that less than 6, 000 pupils remain unplaced for the 2026 academic year. The department is using an online admission system, where parents and guardians use the portal to register their kids for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

“As of Monday, 22 December 2025, the GDE online admissions system recorded a total of 5, 464 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners that are currently unplaced. This… translates to Grade 1 at 1, 478 and Grade 8 at 3, 986.

Focus on high-pressure areas

“The department continues to release placement and transfer offers daily through the 2026 online admissions system. With focused interventions in high-pressure areas to ensure that all remaining learners are placed as efficiently and fairly as possible,” said Chiloane.

However, he stated that there is still grace for late applications. And he pointed out that the online admission will still remain open for now.

The online admissions system also recorded a total of 7,118 Grade 1 and Grade 8 late applications for the 2026 academic year. All of them are actively being processed in line with available school capacity, he said.

Chiloane also reminded parents and guardians that the 2026 online admissions system is still open. This applies to late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8. And it is particularly for parents and guardians who did not apply during the main application period. Or those who have incomplete applications.

Selected placements may not be declined

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona also said only schools with available space will appear on the system for late application period. Applicants may select one school only. And once selected, the learner will be finally placed for the 2026 academic year.

Mabona also pointed out that placements made during this period cannot be declined. No objections or appeals will be permitted thereafter.

Accordingly, the department also confirmed that 6, 855 placement appeals have been lodged. They are part of the 2026 online admissions placement process. And 73% of these have already been adjudicated.

Appeals outcomes are final

“The appeals process remains at an advanced stage. And outcomes are being communicated to parents and guardians as finalisation progresses. Parents are reminded that appeal outcomes are final,” said Mabona.

Chiloane said: “We are pleased at the progress made in learner placements in Gauteng. We once again urge parents and guardians to exercise patience and cooperation. This as the department continues to work tirelessly to ensure that every Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner is placed for the 2026 academic year. And in line with regulated admissions criteria and available capacity.”

The department has urged parents and guardians to apply online.

