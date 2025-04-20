Spain favourites to host Rugby World Cup 

While South Africa is still weighing its options regarding hosting the 2035 Rugby World Cup, other nations are already positioning themselves strongly. Spain is currently seen as the frontrunner to host the edition, with officials there making no secret of their ambitions.

SA Rugby has not confirmed a bid to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup, despite the South African government’s interest.

World Rugby is expected to confirm the bidding timeline within the next 24 months. Until then, South Africa’s dreams of recreating the magic of 1995 remain on hold – at least publicly.

In addition, Middle Eastern heavyweights Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to be exploring bids, promising significant financial clout if they proceed.

SA Rugby general manager of communication and commercial, Andy Colquhoun spoke to Sportsboom.com website: “We really don’t want to get into this debate right now. We really haven’t got a position and if we say anything it could get blown out of proportion. -Especially as it’s almost certain to go to Europe.”

At a recent event hosted by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, deputy minister Peace Mabe publicly declared that the government would be willing to back a South African bid. The statement reignited hopes of bringing the tournament back to the country for the first time since 1995, when South Africa’s iconic World Cup triumph became a defining moment in the nation’s history.

He explained that SA Rugby would only consider a bid once World Rugby officially opens the process, which is not expected to happen for another two years. Until then, the federation is keen to avoid fuelling speculation that could create unrealistic public expectations or complicate discussions behind the scenes.

A major point of hesitation appears to be the financial risk associated with hosting such a large-scale event. France, the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, reportedly suffered losses of nearly R633-million, despite the tournament being hailed as a sporting success.

The French Rugby Federation’s financial struggles have raised serious concerns about the viability of hosting, particularly for nations where sporting budgets are already stretched. For SA Rugby, ensuring a bid is financially sustainable would be critical, and the organisation has not yet entered into formal consultations with the national government about how the costs might be. shared or offset.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content