Sparks fly as SABC managers battle over Ba2cada reinstatement

By Bongani Mdakane
Nyakallo ‘Ba2cada Leine’s reinstatement at Lesedi FM in Bloemfontein has Mannini Nykong seeing red.
Popular Lesedi FM radio presenter Nyakallo “Ba2cada” Leine is expected to be back on air tomorrow to co-present his morning show, Monate Breakfast with Seipati “Twasa” Seoke following his fallout with management last month.
 
News of his return was leaked by sources in the station’s corridors in Bloemfontein and Auckland Park in Johannesburg. 
 
Sunday World understands that the multi-award-winning radio host will be back on air after being yanked off by the programmes manager, Mannini Nyokong.
 

