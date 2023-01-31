SPCA probes capture and relocation of tigress on the loose

The tigress that escaped from its enclosure on Monday may not have been captured, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has said, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on Monday, Edenvale SPCA said its staff have not seen the tigress and that there is no confirmation that the wild animal is safe or alive.

“No confirmation or proof has been handed over to the Edenvale SPCA by SOS Security yet, they have made statements on their social media platforms that she [the tigress] has been captured and relocated,” said the SPCA.

According to the SPCA, the SOS Security is not permitted, equipped, trained or experienced in handling wildlife.

The SPCA said: “The SOS Security refused inspector Mokalapa [from the SPCA] entry into a home where we suspected she [the tigress] was being kept. Multiple animals were seen in the home of the alleged ‘owner’, but no confirmation can be given as to whether it is the owner of the tigress.”

The SPCA said it is duty bound to obtain permits for relocation prior to moving an animal, saying if the SOS Security relocated the animal, it did so without any permit.

“Why are we as the Edenvale SPCA not permitted to know [about the whereabouts of the animal] for the sake of this animal’s welfare, as well as the safety of our public whom we serve? The same SOS Security claims to serve and protect.”

“We will not confirm that this tigress is safe, alive or at a place of safety until we have the facts. No other media release will be made until we have all the facts. This matter will be investigated and an update will be given to our community.”

