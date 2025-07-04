Special forces who ‘killed’ Hawks’ boss to know bail fate next week

The 12 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) special forces members accused of the murder of Hawks investigator Lieutenant-Colonel Frans Mathipa will know the fate of their bail application next week.

This comes after the dozen soldiers made their fourth appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

During court proceedings, the state prosecutor and two defence lawyers presented their closing arguments for the accused’s bail application.

The SANDF members’ bail affidavits were read in court on Tuesday, and the state indicated that it was opposing bail.

The affidavit of the Hawks investigating officer, who is investigating the murder of Mathipa, was read in court on Thursday by the state prosecutor to oppose the bail of the accused.

Mall of Africa abduction

The accused are facing charges of kidnapping, murder, fraud, obstructing the administration of justice, making a false statement under oath, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 13th accused is a front company of the special forces of the SANDF.

The charges stem from the alleged kidnapping of Abdella Hussain Abadiga and Kadir Jemal Abotese at the Mall of Africa on December 29, 2022.

The two were allegedly forced into a vehicle and taken to Zwartkop Military Base.

The charges are also in relation to the murder of Mathipa, who was shot and killed on August 6, 2023, while driving on the N1 highway to Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria.

Since an identity parade has not yet taken place, the court has ordered that the names and photos of the 12 SANDF members not be made public.

The state requested that the court refrain from naming the state prosecutor and investigating officers.

Case postponed to July 11

During court proceedings, the state prosecutor said the accused are facing three counts of murder, and should they be found guilty, they stand to get a life sentence.

She said this possible life sentence punishment could make the 12 accused flee before their trial if granted bail.

The defence lawyers argued that the 12 accused should be granted bail because they have dependants to financially support, as they are breadwinners in their families.

All the SANDF special forces members said they could each afford a bail of R5 000.

On June 22, 2025, the police arrested two of the 12 accused, and on June 23, the remaining 10 handed themselves over to them.

After the presentation of the closing arguments by the state and defence, the magistrate postponed the matter to July 11 for the bail application judgment.

The 12 accused remain in police custody.

